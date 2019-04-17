International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in International Paper by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/international-paper-co-ip-holdings-reduced-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc.html.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.