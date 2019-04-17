Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.05-0.08 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Interface has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

