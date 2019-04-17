Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,980,000 after acquiring an additional 751,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

