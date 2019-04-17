Insider Selling: Lode-Star Mining Inc (LSMG) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Lode-Star Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:LSMG) CEO Mark Walmesley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LSMG remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192. Lode-Star Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

