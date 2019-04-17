Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Chairman Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IONS traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.67. 3,767,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 179.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

