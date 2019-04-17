Insider Buying: Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) insider Stephen Harley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,936.10).

Shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $372.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 4.76 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Eddie Stobart Logistics’s previous dividend of $1.54. Eddie Stobart Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Eddie Stobart Logistics from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

