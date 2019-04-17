Innogy SE (IGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.47 ($42.41).

Several brokerages recently commented on IGY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Innogy stock traded up €0.23 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting €41.53 ($48.29). 134,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a one year low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a one year high of €41.80 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

