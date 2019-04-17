Infosys (INFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.62 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $645,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.6% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 679,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

