Infosys (INFY) and Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) Financial Comparison

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Infosys has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Infosys pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infosys has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Infosys is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Formula Systems (1985)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $11.80 billion 3.82 $2.20 billion $0.54 19.20 Formula Systems (1985) $1.49 billion 0.49 $32.21 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 18.62% 25.65% 20.16% Formula Systems (1985) 2.16% 3.73% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infosys and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 2 13 0 0 1.87 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys presently has a consensus target price of $11.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Summary

Infosys beats Formula Systems (1985) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

