Independent Money System (IMS) Market Cap Hits $15,204.00

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Independent Money System has a total market capitalization of $15,204.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000265 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,794.03 or 2.43919971 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00117989 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001427 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com . Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

