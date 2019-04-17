Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of IBTX opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,023.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

