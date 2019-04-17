Incyte (INCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Gabelli upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Incyte to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.