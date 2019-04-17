Incyte (INCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Gabelli upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Incyte to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

