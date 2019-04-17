ImmunoGen (IMGN) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. 3,434,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,487,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ImmunoGen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Svb Leerink lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $285,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,481,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

