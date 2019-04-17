IMF, WB ready to respond to Catastrophe that is Venezuelan

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said Thursday they are prepared to react to the crisis in Venezuela if their involvement is requested.

Hyperinflation is being suffered by the country and the market is rapidly decreasing, causing hardships. Output from the government oil business and other nationalized firms has skyrocketed in recent years, and fresh U.S. sanctions are also damaging.

But President Nicolás Maduro has followed the lead of his predecessor also shunned the two global lending agencies, accusing them of imposing austerity policies.

Neither the World Bank nor the IMF has just taken a position in the political battle involving Maduro and Juan Guaidó, the U.S.-backed mind of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress who has declared himself interim president.

“The bank will be called the situation evolves along with the lender is preparing for that, but the situation is still quite troublesome on the ground in Venezuela,” World Bank Group President David Malpass stated in a news conference.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in another press conference which the IMF has done”as much preparatory work as we can, drawing on information that is out there, so as to be ready to act as fast as we could.”

Lagarde said that given the magnitude of the crisis and the fall of Venezuela’s market, the answer will need”a multi-task and multi-pronged attempt on the part of several.”

The IMF projected that the Venezuelan economy will shrink 25 after exceeding 18.

But neither the IMF nor the World Bank can act before they make a decision on who governs Venezuela.

Many nations in the Americas and Europe recognize Guaidó, asserting that the re-election as president of Maduro last year was invalid. But significant countries such as China and Russia continue to recognize Maduro.

“We’re waiting to be directed from the membership (on the decision) and I know it is in process in the minute as we speak from a few members,” Lagarde said.

Also on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and counterparts from 19 countries heard about Guaidó’s plan vision to stabilize Venezuela’s fiscal system. Ricardo Hausmann, designated by Guaidó as secretary of agent and his economic advisors into the Inter-American Development Bank briefed them.

“We will continue to support Venezuela in its transition to a legitimate government whenever possible to meet the people’s ambitions for a better lifestyle and democratic future,” Mnuchin said in a media release.

The Organization of American States and the Inter-American Development Bank will be the sole bodies who have acknowledged Guaidó because the leader of Venezuela.

