Illumina (ILMN) versus Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Pressure Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 24.79% 24.51% 13.53% Pressure Biosciences -520.24% N/A -518.50%

Illumina has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Illumina and Pressure Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.33 billion 14.53 $826.00 million $5.72 57.60 Pressure Biosciences $2.24 million 3.22 -$10.71 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Illumina and Pressure Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 0 3 12 0 2.80 Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illumina currently has a consensus price target of $346.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Illumina’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Pressure Biosciences.

Summary

Illumina beats Pressure Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina, Inc. has a partnership with Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre for exploring the relationship between the evolutionary history of select mental and neurological disorders and infectious pathogens. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pressure Biosciences

There is no company description available for Pressure Biosciences Inc.

