IHS Markit (INFO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $648,345.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,233.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $818,473.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

