ICF International Inc (ICFI) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other ICF International news, EVP Sergio J. Ostria sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $679,906.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,667.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 343.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. 57,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,285. ICF International has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

