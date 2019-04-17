IBM (IBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBM provides advanced information technology solutions, including computer systems, software, storage systems and microelectronics. Softness in Systems revenues and technology & cloud platforms remain a concern. Stiff competition does not bode well for Storage hardware segment. We believe the strategic imperatives will take some more time to report meaningful growth and offset weakness in the traditional business. IBM’s ongoing heavily time-consuming business model transition to cloud is a headwind. Additionally, ballooning debt levels have been troubling IBM over time. However, IBM’s improving position in the hosted cloud, security and analytics bodes well for investors. RedHat acquisition aimed at enhancing hybrid cloud platform is likely to pave the way for IBM's growth prospects.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,283.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of IBM by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IBM by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

