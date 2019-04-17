IBERIABANK (IBKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. 206,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $77,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 8,951 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $671,145.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $645,450 and have sold 21,502 shares worth $1,609,475. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

