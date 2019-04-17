Iamgold Corp (IMG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Iamgold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at C$4.17 on Monday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$362.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 20,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$99,327.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,430.75. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart sold 56,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.83, for a total value of C$215,272.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$879,578.65.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.