i3 Verticals (IIIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $631.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

