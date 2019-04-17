HyperQuant Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $185,780.00 and approximately $407,319.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00375970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.01074162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00208248 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,083,368 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.