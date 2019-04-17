Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57.46 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00043540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $113.57 million and $57.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.25 or 0.11870627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025430 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009376 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

