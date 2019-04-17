Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

WARNING: “Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/huntington-national-bank-raises-holdings-in-genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr.html.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.