Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,187,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,556,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,163,000 after acquiring an additional 249,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Mplx stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.
