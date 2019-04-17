Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) is Presima Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Presima Inc. lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 8.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,526,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,543,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,680,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $21,686,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,135,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 535,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,304. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

