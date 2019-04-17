Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,899 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,124,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,077,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $760,324,000 after acquiring an additional 363,376 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

INTC stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

