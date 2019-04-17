Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after buying an additional 362,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after buying an additional 362,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,759,000 after buying an additional 199,136 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $17,258,000. Finally, Consulta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

HHC opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

