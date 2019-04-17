Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $27,116,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 3,443 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $134,586.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock worth $499,302 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.79. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 169.12%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

