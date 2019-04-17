Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Lifted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $8,020,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 431,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 133.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/honeywell-international-inc-hon-holdings-lifted-by-vestor-capital-llc.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.