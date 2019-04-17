Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HON opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

