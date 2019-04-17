Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 138.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 67,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
HTBI stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $469.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.35. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.
About Hometrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
