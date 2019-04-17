Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $14,163,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 34.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $25,957,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4,264.1% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

Shares of HD stock opened at $204.47 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-sold-by-braun-stacey-associates-inc.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.