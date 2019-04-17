Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stock

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,128.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,138. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

