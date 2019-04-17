Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 125,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 2,922,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 173,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 56,930,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,524,734. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

WARNING: “Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/hills-bank-trust-co-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.