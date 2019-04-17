Hills Bank & Trust Co. Invests $407,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stock

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 198.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $601,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,060 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,442. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $187.09. The company had a trading volume of 239,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,699. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $191.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

