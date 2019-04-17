Hexcel Co. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

NYSE:HXL opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $383,498.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,420,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $44,235,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $22,522,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hexcel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,812,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 307,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,009,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

