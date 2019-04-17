Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Insider Sells $9,761,966.76 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 8,656,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Insider Sells $9,761,966.76 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-insider-sells-9761966-76-in-stock.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.