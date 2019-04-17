Hess (HES) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $77.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of HES stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61 and a beta of 1.95. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $282,912.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,244.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Rielly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $149,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,917.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock worth $25,677,557. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

