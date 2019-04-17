Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.75. 943,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,469. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,485 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

