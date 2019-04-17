Heritage Trust Co Has $2.92 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,370,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 192,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $342.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/heritage-trust-co-has-2-92-million-stake-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.