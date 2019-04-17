Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,608 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,153,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,448 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,402,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,578,000 after acquiring an additional 734,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NYSE:HLX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

