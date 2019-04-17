Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx-holdings-lifted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.