Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is one of 19 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Health Insurance Innovations to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Insurance Innovations 4.49% 28.34% 14.41% Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Insurance Innovations and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Insurance Innovations $351.10 million $12.99 million 13.15 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.09

Health Insurance Innovations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. Health Insurance Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Insurance Innovations and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 6 1 3.14 Health Insurance Innovations Competitors 190 689 775 40 2.39

Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 160.92%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations’ peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards. The company offers individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

