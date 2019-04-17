Head-To-Head Survey: STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (STLR) versus Verra Mobility (VRRM)

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH (NASDAQ:STLR) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A -16.16% -1.62% Verra Mobility N/A -73.67% -9.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Verra Mobility $370.15 million 5.78 -$58.40 million N/A N/A

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%.

Summary

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH beats Verra Mobility on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

STELLAR ACQUISI/SH SH Company Profile

Stellar Acquisition III Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transactions, or other similar business transactions with one or more operating businesses or assets. Stellar Acquisition III Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions. It serves municipalities and school districts, and violation issuing authorities, as well as rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

