Head-To-Head Survey: DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A (DOTA) and Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DOTA) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A does not pay a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%.

Risk & Volatility

DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 4.92 $90.13 million $0.20 45.35

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A 14.99% 7.08%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DRAPER OAKWOOD/SH CL A Company Profile

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction, or other business transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

