Head-To-Head Review: ATC Venture Group (ATCV) versus Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ATC Venture Group and Delphi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Delphi Technologies 0 8 8 0 2.50

Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $29.07, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Delphi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Delphi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delphi Technologies $4.86 billion 0.47 $358.00 million $4.38 5.92

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Delphi Technologies 7.37% 109.04% 10.31%

Risk and Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 5.38, meaning that its stock price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphi Technologies has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ATC Venture Group does not pay a dividend. Delphi Technologies pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats ATC Venture Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. Delphi Technologies PLC has a collaboration agreement with TomTom N.V. for intelligent driving controls. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

