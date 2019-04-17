Head to Head Contrast: X Financial (XYF) & Its Rivals

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare X Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares X Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million $128.45 million 6.27 X Financial Competitors $37.01 billion $865.91 million 12.87

X Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. X Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 X Financial Competitors 239 916 1113 57 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.72%. Given X Financial’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial N/A N/A N/A X Financial Competitors -74.64% -54.10% -6.14%

Summary

X Financial peers beat X Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

