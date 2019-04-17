Head to Head Analysis: Tesco (TSCDY) vs. Its Competitors

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tesco to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tesco alerts:

This table compares Tesco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $75.48 billion $1.56 billion 17.93 Tesco Competitors $65.18 billion $1.21 billion 25.31

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tesco Competitors 260 1647 2104 114 2.50

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Tesco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tesco pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tesco Competitors 2.24% 10.74% 6.02%

Summary

Tesco peers beat Tesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.