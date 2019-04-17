Head to Head Analysis: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) versus DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (DGRLY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $4.80 billion 9.92 $4.13 billion $5.01 12.71 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 1.02 $345.52 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 8 12 1 2.59 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $84.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 21.87% 18.17% 8.74% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 6.55% -2.21% -0.17%

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats DELEK GRP LTD/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream & Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide and power. It also trades around its assets, including transportation and storage capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.